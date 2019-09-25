TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3621.89 N/A -2.15 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TG Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 244.23% at a $20 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 67.7% respectively. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AVROBIO Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.