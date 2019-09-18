TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4002.16 N/A -2.15 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.90 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights TG Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.32 beta indicates that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 211.53% and an $20 average target price. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $52.25, while its potential upside is 20.81%. Based on the data shown earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.