TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Analysts See $-0.43 EPS; Westport Innovations (WPRT)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 27.12% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 727,495 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M

Westport Innovations Inc (WPRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 25 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 30 sold and trimmed positions in Westport Innovations Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 27.38 million shares, down from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Westport Innovations Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Westport Fuel (WPRT) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Winnebago (WGO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CarMax (KMX) to Release Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Become a Penny-Stock Millionaire: 3 Stocks Under $5 Poised to Skyrocket This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $398.99 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 448,213 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 5.85 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.76% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity. WEISS MICHAEL S also bought $351,750 worth of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $720.32 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 21,000 were reported by North Star Inv Mgmt. 4 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,185 shares. 683 Mngmt Ltd invested in 525,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4.91M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc owns 127,307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 0.04% or 16,640 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 600 shares stake. 525,203 are held by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 928,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 2,119 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28. The stock of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.