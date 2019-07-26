TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Analysts See $-0.43 EPS; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Trimmed Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 15.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 4,590 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 25,841 shares with $1.93M value, down from 30,431 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $50.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 355,341 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 27.12% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 240,974 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 897,544 shares. 33,855 were reported by Optimum Advsr. Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Group has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tarbox Family Office holds 394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated has 1.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 591,283 shares. Amp Invsts stated it has 394,438 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.73% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 154,490 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amica Retiree reported 0.09% stake. Altrinsic Ltd Liability accumulated 458,787 shares. Tcw Gru stated it has 1.41% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Artisan Limited Partnership invested 0.66% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $83 target.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 12,380 shares to 127,274 valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hy Corp Bd Etf stake by 340,562 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Johnson Controls International Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.14M for 24.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by WEISS MICHAEL S, worth $351,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $650.84 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

