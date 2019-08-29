Tfs Finl (TFSL) Stock Price Rose While Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Declined While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $546,371

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 2.58 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 966,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 164,235 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 121 shares. Stevens Lp has invested 0.01% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 240,297 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management accumulated 601,800 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.21% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 30,539 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Rhumbline Advisers has 37,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 102,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Vision Capital owns 119,867 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 78,877 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 151,907 shares stake. Asset accumulated 70,319 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company has invested 0.43% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Clover Prns Lp has 125,000 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 192,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $18.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Third Federal Named to Best Workplaces in Financial Services List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TFS Financial: The One That (Almost) Got Away – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TFS Financial (TFSL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Invests Over $3.6 Million to Build Diverse Workforce of the Future – CSRwire.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management has 0.14% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Essex Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 97,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Chemical Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 13,116 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 8,667 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 35,391 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.26% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 166,408 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management holds 12,245 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 313,843 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,327 shares. Community Grp Limited Liability Corp has 47,691 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 60,735 shares.