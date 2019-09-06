Tfs Finl (TFSL) Shares Rose While Maltese Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $6.34 Million; Abb LTD (ABB) Share Value Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Boosted by $643,878 Its Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 966,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 149,615 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 35,771 shares as the company's stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 791,044 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, up from 755,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 1.64M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Glenmede Na holds 16,435 shares. Ent Serv reported 1,777 shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 10,307 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc accumulated 0% or 7,711 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 870,652 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 3,355 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 167,917 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 2.56 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,392 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 43,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 1.38 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 23,300 shares.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 55.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 23,926 shares to 353,147 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 19,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,068 shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

