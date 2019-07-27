Tfs Finl (TFSL) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Lifted Lennox Intl Com (LII) Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $263.06. About 192,787 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 400,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 282,752 shares traded or 60.24% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27M worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 5,181 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares to 30,517 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 34,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,229 shares, and cut its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree LP invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 33,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 9,527 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa stated it has 12,860 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Co Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Atria Invs holds 0.02% or 1,726 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 130,790 shares. Driehaus Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 55,443 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 0.75% or 6,216 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 164,830 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 124,100 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Tortoise Ltd Company reported 0% stake.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 57.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Strs Ohio stated it has 32,348 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 167,280 shares. 30,679 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 24,000 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 12,102 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Lc has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 186,083 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 570,000 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 70,319 shares in its portfolio. Empyrean Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 1.34% or 1.79M shares. Vision Management holds 119,867 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management stated it has 0.04% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,200 shares to 65,200 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 72,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.