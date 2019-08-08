Tfs Finl (TFSL) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.41 Million as Stock Rose; Oldfield Partners Llp Lifted Stake in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) by $4.53 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.29 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 202,912 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 400,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 203,878 shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares to 479,294 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De holds 4,426 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 84,386 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). 86,600 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Sei Invs Co has 68,261 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.01% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 8,741 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.72% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 151,907 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 4,038 shares.