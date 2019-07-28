TFS Financial (TFSL) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 179 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 149 sold and decreased their positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 34.59 million shares, down from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 126 Increased: 117 New Position: 62.

Analysts expect TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter's $0.07 EPS. TFSL's profit would be $22.40M giving it 57.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, TFS Financial Corporation's analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 282,752 shares traded or 60.24% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold TFS Financial Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 881,122 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 167,917 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 30,679 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 2.56 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs holds 618,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 43,783 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 10,194 shares. Sei Investments Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 350,014 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 16,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,392 shares. Maltese Management Ltd holds 570,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net has invested 0.02% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Enterprise Financial Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 1,777 shares.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 63.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93M for 16.43 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp holds 6.57% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for 266,600 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Llc owns 18,692 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Co Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 39,745 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 1.54% in the stock. Northcoast Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 98,996 shares.

