TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.60 N/A 0.30 59.47 MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 3.10 N/A 2.48 13.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TFS Financial Corporation and MutualFirst Financial Inc. MutualFirst Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TFS Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TFS Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of MutualFirst Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial Corporation is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.18 beta. From a competition point of view, MutualFirst Financial Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TFS Financial Corporation and MutualFirst Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 48.8%. TFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 3.6% are MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation has weaker performance than MutualFirst Financial Inc.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.