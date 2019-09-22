TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Both TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.87 N/A 0.30 59.47 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 58 2.13 N/A 5.18 11.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Savings Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TFS Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TFS Financial Corporation and First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.18 and its 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of TFS Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation has weaker performance than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.