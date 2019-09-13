TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Comparison side by side

Both TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.95 N/A 0.30 59.47 First Financial Corporation 41 3.65 N/A 3.64 11.94

Table 1 highlights TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TFS Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% First Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial Corporation is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.18. Competitively, First Financial Corporation is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 60.4% respectively. 0.2% are TFS Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of First Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35% First Financial Corporation 1.64% 7.66% 6.09% 4.75% -13.87% 8.12%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation has stronger performance than First Financial Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Financial Corporation beats TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.