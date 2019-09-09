TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Comparing side by side

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.77 N/A 0.30 59.47 First Financial Bancorp. 24 4.04 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TFS Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. TFS Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Financial Bancorp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.18 beta indicates that TFS Financial Corporation is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. First Financial Bancorp.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, First Financial Bancorp.’s potential upside is 21.44% and its consensus price target is $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 77% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of TFS Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.3% are First Financial Bancorp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors First Financial Bancorp. beats TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.