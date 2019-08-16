Textron (TXT) to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019; Shorts at Navigant Consulting (NCI) Lowered By 6.22%

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TXT) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Textron Inc’s current price of $43.36 translates into 0.05% yield. Textron Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 1.89M shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters

Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) had a decrease of 6.22% in short interest. NCI’s SI was 1.17 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.22% from 1.25 million shares previously. With 303,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI)’s short sellers to cover NCI’s short positions. The SI to Navigant Consulting Inc’s float is 2.83%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 616,925 shares traded or 52.34% up from the average. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 08/03/2018 – Navigant Legal Investigations Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital Issues Statement Regarding Navigant’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 12/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Global Market for Utility Customer Information and Relationship Management Systems Is Expected to Total $61.1 Billion Over the Next Decade; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital Is “Convinced Outside Board Change Is Required” at Navigant; 07/03/2018 – Navigant’s Global Construction Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Construction Dispute Experts; 29/05/2018 – Navigant Research Names Tendril a Leader in the Home Energy Management Market; 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai Tsai to Lead Health Plan Consulting Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Navigant: Kate Chan Joined Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice as Managing Director; 10/04/2018 – Navigant: New Entity Expected to Be Operational in Summer 2018; 10/04/2018 – Navigant and Baptist Health South Florida Create Joint Venture to Deliver Revenue Cycle Management lmprovements in the Southeast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The company's Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s Bell segment provides military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.