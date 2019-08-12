Textron (TXT) to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019; Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) SI Increased By 3.97%

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TXT) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Textron Inc’s current price of $46.77 translates into 0.04% yield. Textron Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.47 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS HAD STRONG BOOK-TO-BILL ON ITS JET AND TURBOPROP PRODUCT LINES- CONF CALL

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) had an increase of 3.97% in short interest. NERV’s SI was 1.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.97% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 704,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s short sellers to cover NERV’s short positions. The SI to Minerva Neurosciences Inc’s float is 5.3%. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 210,067 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 19/03/2018 – MINERVA SAYS CO. LAUNCHED BOND SALE COMBINED W/ TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces Termination Of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.’s Tender Offer Relating To Any And All Of The 8.750% Perpetual Notes Issued By Minerva Luxembourg S.A. And Minerva Luxembourg S.A; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC.’S TENDER OFFER RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. AND MINERVA…; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS R$114.7M; 04/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces That HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Has Extended The Early Tender Date Relating To The Tender Off; 05/03/2018 MINERVA 4Q NET REV. R$3.96B, EST. R$3.72B; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA SAYS 1Q BRAZIL MARGINS AFFECTED BY COMPETITION; 30/04/2018 – CASINO HENRY JOINT VENTURE PARTIES TO BUY MINERVA GAS PLANT; 04/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS EXTENDED THE EARLY TENDER DATE RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company has market cap of $266.93 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder.

Among 2 analysts covering Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Minerva Neurosciences has $22 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is 192.40% above currents $6.84 stock price. Minerva Neurosciences had 4 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Textron Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Conning owns 4,287 shares. American International Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Invesco Limited has 5.01 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 147,853 are owned by Fmr Limited. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company holds 2.83M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.07% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% or 2,019 shares. Twin Capital has invested 0.14% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Da Davidson & Co reported 12,270 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.16% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Oppenheimer And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 15,261 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). State Street Corporation holds 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 10.43 million shares.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The company's Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services. It has a 9.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Bell segment provides military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services.