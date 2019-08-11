Textron (TXT) to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019; HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (HVBTF) Shorts Up By 1153.54%

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TXT) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Textron Inc’s current price of $46.77 translates into 0.04% yield. Textron Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.31 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) had an increase of 1153.54% in short interest. HVBTF’s SI was 159,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1153.54% from 12,700 shares previously. With 923,000 avg volume, 0 days are for HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s short sellers to cover HVBTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.0172 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2651. About 138,732 shares traded. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. The company has market cap of $83.14 million. The firm focuses on building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It currently has negative earnings. It mines multiple cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Monero, and ZCash.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The company's Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services. It has a 9.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Bell segment provides military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services.