Textron (TXT) Stake Held by Edgestream Partners Lp; Vontobel Asset Management Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $787,448

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 187.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,729 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 6,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 730,535 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.09 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $254.12. About 334,911 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,342 are owned by Patten Group Inc. Moreover, First City Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.69% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nuance Investments Lc reported 3,239 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 220,756 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 1,044 shares. 18,092 are held by L & S Advsr. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited has 12,891 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 18,361 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,235 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 362 shares. Becker Capital Management reported 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,853 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,232 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 70,690 shares to 168,337 shares, valued at $29.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,099 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Invesco Limited has invested 0.09% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 28,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares reported 16,092 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 13,720 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 913,770 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company stated it has 70,843 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Northpointe Cap, a Michigan-based fund reported 56,167 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 37,991 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 12,879 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 7,438 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 1.01 million shares.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Textron Loses Altitude as Revenue Declines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Textron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.