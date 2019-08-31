Textron (TXT) Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $375,000 as Stock Declined; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $5.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 53,534 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 31,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.29M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co reported 11,531 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 88,919 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 11,440 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stanley Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.54 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 500,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 407,576 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 100,250 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 0% or 66,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 12,678 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891 worth of stock. 23,820 shares were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G, worth $51,689 on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FrontFour says it’s seeking board changes at MDC Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDC Partners +21% on agreement with FrontFour – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,800 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Textron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Czechs choose Bell for army helicopter deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Textron Inc. (TXT) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 608,383 shares. 16 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 694,174 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 177,190 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Aqr Capital Lc invested in 0.15% or 2.83M shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Conning holds 0.01% or 4,287 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP stated it has 6,731 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 491 shares or 0% of the stock. 42,725 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc. 50,831 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited reported 106,471 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.95% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 2.47M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 20,307 shares stake.