Textron (TXT) Shareholder Pitcairn Company Lifted Position by $706,650; As Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 352,382 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 199.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 14,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 21,221 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 7,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 3.07M shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 36,847 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.27% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 619,488 shares. Moreover, Pension Service has 0.06% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 317,501 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 162,495 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited stated it has 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). State Street invested in 10.43M shares. 560,708 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 12,879 shares. Pitcairn invested in 21,221 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 9,952 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 33,480 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 491 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Aqr Limited Liability Corp owns 2.83M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares to 6,504 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,252 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 9,311 shares. Diversified owns 5,418 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.04% or 85,706 shares. Kingfisher Lc accumulated 1.19% or 9,243 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 19,101 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 0.02% or 58,953 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 8,000 shares. Lipe Dalton accumulated 8,469 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 0.05% or 209,050 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication owns 129 shares. Select Equity Group LP owns 3.07M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,497 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Retail Bank Of America De owns 450,162 shares.