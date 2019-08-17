Textron (TXT) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Upped Position; Drexel Morgan & Company Stake in At&T (T) Increased by $394,196

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 108.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 26,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 51,196 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 24,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 3.26 million shares traded or 107.09% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 19/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS TO BE USED TO FUND ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO OFFSET EARNINGS IMPACT RELATED TO SALE; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability owns 393,556 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Willis Counsel stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Principal accumulated 11.41M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3.44 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Wright owns 159,505 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0.04% or 189,831 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 38,434 are owned by Dakota Wealth. Halsey Associate Ct owns 23,899 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Godsey Gibb holds 12,213 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vestor Limited Liability Company has 1.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 268,461 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 163,509 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.34% stake.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Textron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of Textron Soared Higher on Wednesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.18% or 2.82 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.54% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 8,000 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 104,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,295 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.03% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 1.01 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.2% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 1.51 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Comml Bank holds 6,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 12,879 shares. Capital Global Investors reported 0.29% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 21,778 shares to 7,867 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 27,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,968 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).