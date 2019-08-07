Textron (TXT) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Raised Its Holding; Evergreen Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by $1.34 Million

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 641,961 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 268,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 277,116 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 545,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 2.37M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Banco Bilbao Vizcaya FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades two tranches and affirms two tranches in 2 Spanish ABS deals; 10/04/2018 – BBVA UPGRADES SPAIN GROWTH FCAST TO 2.5% IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : BANKHAUS LAMPE RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – LSTA eyes Green loan guidelines to encourage issuance in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Fee and Commission Income EUR1.24B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades EUR 33.4m Notes and the liquidity facility of IM Prestamos Fondos Cedulas, FTA; 19/03/2018 – February Recap: BBVA Compass continues to create opportunities; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 25/03/2018 – BBVA backs launch of fee-free global accounts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management stated it has 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Gabelli And Advisers Inc holds 5,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 181,695 are owned by Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 6,397 shares. 271,810 were accumulated by Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 33,650 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% or 75,567 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 515,430 shares. Parametric Port Assoc holds 694,174 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Boston reported 1.05M shares stake. First City Mgmt has 11,315 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares to 88 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 10,595 shares to 20,280 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).