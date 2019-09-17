Textron (TXT) Position Held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp; Flippin Bruce & Porter Increased Its Holding in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by $412,938 as Stock Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,123 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 137,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Compass Minls Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 60,517 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 37,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.41 million, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 429,066 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 48C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 44,766 shares or 0.02% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 32,000 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 50,572 shares. 107,200 were reported by Omers Administration Corp. 31,151 are owned by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Retirement Of Alabama owns 224,958 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 400 were reported by Hartford Fincl Mgmt. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 31,490 shares. 200,288 are held by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Nbt Retail Bank N A reported 16,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 86 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd accumulated 30 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0% or 141 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 183,259 shares to 9.14M shares, valued at $99.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 19,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,570 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $452,629 activity. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Shares for $16,458 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. 1,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E. 2,000 shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S, worth $98,920 on Friday, August 16.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 53,199 shares to 86,881 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,332 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 32,666 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 129,060 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,729 shares. Hm Payson Co reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.57 million shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication accumulated 2,952 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 127 shares. North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Management LP has invested 0.17% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Lodge Hill Cap Lc reported 136,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 81,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,080 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 256,485 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 6,600 shares. Texas-based Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

