Textron (TXT) Position Held by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd; Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Federal Signal (FSS) Holding as Shares Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 774,711 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 71,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 310,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 119,546 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Signal Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Federal Signal Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FSS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Textron Loses Altitude as Revenue Declines – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Ahead of Wall Street – Daily Stock Market Outlook – Zacks.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

