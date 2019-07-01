Textron (TXT) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $4.61 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holding Has Raised by Ws Management Lllp

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 103.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 92,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 181,695 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, up from 89,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 412,634 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1875.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 39.48M shares traded or 47.53% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Textron Rides High on Aviation Growth, Operational Improvements – The Motley Fool” on April 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Textron Aviation hosting events to fill hundreds of Wichita jobs – Wichita Business Journal” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of Textron Soared Higher on Wednesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 663,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 8,710 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 344 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 407,771 shares. 6,382 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts Inc. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,021 shares. Int Group owns 83,516 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 27,184 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 55,089 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 9,572 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Savings Bank N A accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cibc Ww Corporation invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 148,830 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7,850 shares to 5,740 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,328 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 36,960 shares to 285,823 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,242 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MU, PLUG among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “More Trouble for Micron: China Unveils Its First Domestic DRAM Chip – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Stock Presents Too Much of a Trading Conundrum – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.