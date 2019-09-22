Textron Inc. (TXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textron Inc. 50 0.88 N/A 4.90 10.06 Northrop Grumman Corporation 317 1.89 N/A 20.26 17.06

Demonstrates Textron Inc. and Northrop Grumman Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Northrop Grumman Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Textron Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Textron Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Textron Inc. and Northrop Grumman Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textron Inc. 0.00% 22.6% 8.3% Northrop Grumman Corporation 0.00% 40% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Textron Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.74 beta. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Textron Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Textron Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Textron Inc. and Northrop Grumman Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Textron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northrop Grumman Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Northrop Grumman Corporation has an average target price of $362.67, with potential downside of -1.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Textron Inc. and Northrop Grumman Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 84.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Textron Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Northrop Grumman Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Textron Inc. -5.39% -7.21% -6.73% -7.82% -26.02% 7.2% Northrop Grumman Corporation 0.76% 8.49% 19.45% 23.06% 17.21% 41.11%

For the past year Textron Inc. has weaker performance than Northrop Grumman Corporation

Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services. The Bell segment provides military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment produces unmanned aircraft systems; smart weapons, airborne and ground-based sensors and surveillance systems, and protection systems; armored vehicles, turrets, and related subsystems, as well as marine craft; test equipment and electronic warfare test, and training solutions; piston aircraft engines; and intelligence software solutions. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and maintains full flight simulators, as well as offers training services. The Industrial segment offers blow-molded plastic fuel systems, windshield and headlamp washer systems, catalytic reduction systems, and engine camshafts, as well as plastic bottles and containers; golf cars, off-road utility and light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles; and powered equipment, electrical test and measurement instruments, mechanical and hydraulic tools, cable connectors, fiber optic assemblies, underground and aerial transmission and distribution products, and power utility products used in the construction, maintenance, telecommunications, data communications, electrical, utility, and plumbing industries. The Finance segment provides financing to purchase new and pre-owned aircraft and helicopters. Textron Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to government and commercial customers worldwide. It has three segments: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems. This segment sells its products primarily to Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies for use in various areas, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; strike operations; communications; earth observation; and space science and exploration. The Mission Systems segment provides mission solutions and multifunction systems, including C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration; navigation; and shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems for DoD, intelligence community, international, federal, civil, and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides software and system sustainment, advanced training, and integrated logistics support solutions, as well as engages in modernization of platforms and associated subsystems. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.