Textron Inc. (TXT) EPS Estimated At $0.86; Dyadic International (DYAI) SI Increased By 597.79%

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 40.98% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. TXT’s profit would be $197.91 million giving it 15.29 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Textron Inc.’s analysts see -7.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 1.69 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT)

Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) had an increase of 597.79% in short interest. DYAI’s SI was 409,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 597.79% from 58,700 shares previously. With 139,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s short sellers to cover DYAI’s short positions. The SI to Dyadic International Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 134,733 shares traded. Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.11 billion. It operates through five divisions: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. The Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $155.08 million. It utilizes an integrated technology platform based on its patented and proprietary C1 fungus, which enables the development and manufacture of enzymes and other proteins for various markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers liquid and dry enzyme products; develops tools for gene expression via its proprietary fungal host, Myceliopthora Thermophila or C1; and provides research and development services for third parties, licenses its technologies.

