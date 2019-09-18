Textron Inc. (TXT) Analysts See $0.86 EPS; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Celgene (CELG) Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 68.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP acquired 228,700 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 563,000 shares with $52.04 million value, up from 334,300 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 40.98% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. TXT’s profit would be $197.91 million giving it 15.36 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Textron Inc.’s analysts see -7.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 1.53M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.94% above currents $98.6 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 2,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 223,672 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 2,340 shares. South State Corp has invested 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Two Sigma Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brinker Capital reported 3,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset holds 4,158 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 6,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 106,200 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Oak Assoc Oh holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 38,819 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 850,914 shares. 665,626 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Co. Burren Capital Ltd, a Gibraltar-based fund reported 50,900 shares. Mufg Americas holds 100,112 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Communication Ca reported 22,645 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Textron Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tcw Inc has 0.84% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 33,516 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 301,239 shares. Blb&B Advsr Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0.04% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,573 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 6,574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Co reported 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Oppenheimer Communications has 12,820 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.16 billion. It operates through five divisions: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. The Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

