Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

We will be comparing the differences between Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group Holdings Limited 10 0.58 N/A 0.85 11.49 McGrath RentCorp 59 2.99 N/A 3.40 20.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Textainer Group Holdings Limited and McGrath RentCorp. McGrath RentCorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Textainer Group Holdings Limited. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Textainer Group Holdings Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Textainer Group Holdings Limited and McGrath RentCorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0.00% 4% 1% McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.22 shows that Textainer Group Holdings Limited is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. McGrath RentCorp’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Textainer Group Holdings Limited and McGrath RentCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 3.00

Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 96.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14. On the other hand, McGrath RentCorp’s potential upside is 22.74% and its consensus target price is $79.5. The results provided earlier shows that Textainer Group Holdings Limited appears more favorable than McGrath RentCorp, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares and 88% of McGrath RentCorp shares. About 76.4% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Textainer Group Holdings Limited -4.98% -6.71% 2.31% -24.86% -35.13% -2.31% McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3%

For the past year Textainer Group Holdings Limited had bearish trend while McGrath RentCorp had bullish trend.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats on 10 of the 11 factors Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers. It also manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, as well as provides acquisition, management, and disposal services. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.1 million containers, representing 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company serves shipping lines, freight forwarding companies, and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.