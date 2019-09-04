Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group Holdings Limited 10 0.69 N/A 0.85 11.49 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.43 N/A 0.00 7480.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Textainer Group Holdings Limited and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Textainer Group Holdings Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0.00% 4% 1% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.22 beta indicates that Textainer Group Holdings Limited is 122.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Textainer Group Holdings Limited are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Textainer Group Holdings Limited and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 44%. 76.4% are Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Textainer Group Holdings Limited -4.98% -6.71% 2.31% -24.86% -35.13% -2.31% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32%

For the past year Textainer Group Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC beats on 5 of the 9 factors Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers. It also manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, as well as provides acquisition, management, and disposal services. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.1 million containers, representing 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company serves shipping lines, freight forwarding companies, and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.