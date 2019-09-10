Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Valuation Rose While Rutabaga Capital Management Has Trimmed by $651,447 Its Holding; Matthew 25 Management Has Upped Holding in Facebook (FB) by $913,000

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 219,158 shares traded or 40.98% up from the average. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $187.02. About 6.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Sees Several Years to Solve Facebook’s Issues (Video); 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG ASKS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH DATA LAW: IFX; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TGH’s profit will be $15.98M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 209,545 shares to 928,889 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

More notable recent Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long CAI International – Bet On International Trade, 45% Upside, Catalyst Idea – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Textainer Group Holdings: In The Eye Of The Beholder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Stock Plummeted 33.5% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 09, 2018. More interesting news about Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why 2017 Was a Year to Remember for Textainer Group Holdings Limited – The Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Textainer Released Solid 2018 Results And Still Has Huge Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Ent Service Corporation has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,981 shares. Groesbeck Corporation Nj reported 3,054 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 3,400 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 2.07M shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.4% or 24,163 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prtn Group Lc invested in 1.25% or 2.99 million shares. Bessemer Securities holds 8,750 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,402 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 390 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finance Advisory holds 0.16% or 4,864 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Antitrust Probe: What the Investigation Will Focus On – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.