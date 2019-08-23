Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stock Price Rose While Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 23,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 97,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.88M, down from 121,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $56.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.29. About 3.90 million shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 124,284 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EBITDA $105.3M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 29,300 shares to 760,332 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 385,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Assoc reported 634 shares stake. 13,357 were accumulated by Signature Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. 160,419 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Alabama-based Welch Grp Ltd has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 509,449 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Van Eck reported 45,141 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 700 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp stated it has 5,542 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 2.4% or 184,521 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 960 shares. White Pine Invest reported 0.12% stake. 267,072 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 1,687 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 673,793 shares. Frontier Invest, Texas-based fund reported 2,784 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23,853 shares to 31,349 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).