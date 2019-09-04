Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Reaches $8.54 After 5.00% Up Move; Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRAA) Has 1.16 Sentiment

The stock of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 253,774 shares traded or 76.11% up from the average. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICEThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $490.59M company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $8.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGH worth $24.53M more.

Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc (PRAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 80 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 69 cut down and sold their holdings in Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 49.87 million shares, down from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TGH’s profit will be $19.53 million for 6.28 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. The company has market cap of $490.59 million. It operates through three divisions: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. The firm owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 25.86 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 145,904 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.48% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. for 4.11 million shares. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 465,500 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.71% invested in the company for 283,267 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.69% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 263,748 shares.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $21.34 million for 17.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

