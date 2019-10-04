Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) EPS Estimated At $0.34; RATOS AB SHS-B ORDINARY SHARES (RTOBF) SI Decreased By 0.25%

RATOS AB SHS-B ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. RTOBF’s SI was 792,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 794,500 shares previously. It closed at $2.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report $0.34 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter's $0.39 EPS. TGH's profit would be $19.53 million giving it 6.78 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Textainer Group Holdings Limited's analysts see 112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 10,687 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500.

Ratos AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The company has market cap of $895.66 million. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in unlisted large and medium sized companies.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. The company has market cap of $529.66 million. It operates through three divisions: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. The firm owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers.