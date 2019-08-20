Texas Yale Capital Upped Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Valuation Declined, Holder Clover Partners LP Cut Position by $448,000

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 20,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 23,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 103,997 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 18,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $200.88. About 850,436 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Accused Wine Thief in Court Over Goldman Exec’s Missing Bottles; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.86 million for 10.97 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.