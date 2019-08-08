Texas Yale Capital Upped Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $450,524 as Shares Rose; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $1.80 Million as Shares Declined

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 631,388 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Melissa Lee on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Interprets Yield Inversion as ‘Troubling Sign’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Expense Efficiency Ratio 69%; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 138,195 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

