Texas Yale Capital Trimmed Jabil (JBL) Position by $2.66 Million; Grimes & Company Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $403,707; Stock Rose

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 3,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,504 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 74,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 3.01M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 1.85 million shares traded or 62.87% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 8,065 shares to 242,365 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jabil to invest $42 million at ABQ plant – Albuquerque Business First – Albuquerque Business First” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Jabil Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JBL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Jabil company to be considered for $36 million IRB – Albuquerque Business First – Albuquerque Business First” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jabil Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Briefing – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $98.44 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

