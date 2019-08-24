Texas Yale Capital Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Rose, Holder Independent Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 66,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 231,994 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advsr Inc holds 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 26,227 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,702 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Com reported 38,293 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com holds 4,174 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru has 2.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 105,307 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Llc holds 1.92% or 72,324 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has 9,348 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd invested in 14,499 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Apriem Advsrs owns 6,420 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp, New York-based fund reported 44,602 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 925,303 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp Incorporated has 0.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,684 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1.20 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Field Main Comml Bank reported 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 226,085 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 321 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 16,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,479 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has 28,712 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 102,608 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability reported 0.31% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 141,945 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 7,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 259,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 10.09% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 20,768 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Communication holds 0.71% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio.