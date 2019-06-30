Texas Yale Capital Raised Its Position in Corning (GLW) by $490,875; As Nike (NKE) Shares Declined, Omers Administration Decreased Its Position by $25.67 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 295,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 943,841 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.36 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44M shares traded or 89.47% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.08B market cap company. It closed at $33.23 lastly. It is up 7.84% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Morse David L on Wednesday, January 30.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,520 shares to 472,130 shares, valued at $94.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.