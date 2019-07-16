Texas Yale Capital Position in Jabil (JBL) Cut by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mad River Investors Trimmed Dish Network (DISH) Position by $304,575 as Shares Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 766,635 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 232,140 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. Ortolf Tom A had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.38 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DISH launches OnTech Smart Services, a new direct-to-consumer smart home solutions brand – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: DISH Network, American Airlines Group and Kellogg – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Amgen & NVIDIA – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DISH Names Paul W. Orban CFO – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dish Might Save the T-Mobile-Sprint Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 481 shares. Guardian Investment Management stated it has 0.47% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 505,850 shares. Glenmede Na holds 251 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 28,540 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 135,176 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt has 169,696 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Eidelman Virant has invested 2.91% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 516,847 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 21 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 16,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 46 shares.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Jabil – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jabil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts adjust Jabil targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PG&E, Jabil, and Axalta Coating Systems Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.80M shares. Cna Financial Corporation reported 24,265 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation, a Texas-based fund reported 8,263 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.1% or 345,940 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 71,655 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 53,892 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Globeflex Capital LP reported 59,568 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 24,803 shares. 81,750 are owned by Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp. 265,500 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 22,130 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 0.59% or 1.76 million shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $194,355 activity.