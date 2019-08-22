Texas Yale Capital Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Increased by $343,800 as Market Value Rose; Bio Techne (TECH) Market Valuation Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Stake by $1.71 Million

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 18,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 727,721 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market; 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s […]; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Patel Says Mnuchin to China Gives Markets Relief (Video)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.13M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $191.87. About 106,793 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 0.82% or 10.19 million shares. Appleton Partners Ma invested in 16,666 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,974 shares. Barr E S & Company stated it has 188,067 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,229 shares. Jbf Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,500 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Apg Asset Nv reported 96,157 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zweig owns 22,700 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com owns 0.97% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 404,900 shares. Rbf Ltd owns 25,100 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 80,421 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 3,666 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,098 shares to 136,621 shares, valued at $160.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).