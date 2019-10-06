Texas Yale Capital Lifted Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Value Rose; Guild Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $938,928

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27 million shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 44,510 shares to 100,240 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,630 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).