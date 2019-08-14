Texas Yale Capital Lifted Stake in Corning (GLW) by $490,875; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake by $473,176 as Market Value Declined

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 4.92 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 5,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 34,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 39,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 1.02 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com reported 11.11M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Salem Management has 3.75% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 209,675 shares. Loews owns 12,835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 7,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quaker Invs Lc invested 7.21% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 148,797 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 3.43 million shares. Patten Group has 44,462 shares. 126,948 were accumulated by St Germain D J Com. Shapiro Management Llc accumulated 2.23 million shares or 0% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability owns 0.61% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 43,239 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 67,459 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management L P, California-based fund reported 111,709 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.51% or 1.25M shares.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,234 shares to 5,744 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).