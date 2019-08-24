Texas Yale Capital Lifted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Air Lease (AL)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Air Lease Corp (AL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 123 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 113 sold and reduced their stakes in Air Lease Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 91.21 million shares, up from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Air Lease Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 83 Increased: 90 New Position: 33.

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Yale Capital Corp acquired 9,794 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 34,204 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 24,410 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $50.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76M shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 13.66% above currents $50.59 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 9.31% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation for 512,475 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tegean Capital Management Llc has 7.65% invested in the company for 327,500 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 5.56% in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc., a Michigan-based fund reported 910,213 shares.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 7.98 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.