Texas Yale Capital Increases Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP); Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Position by $114.79 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.75M, down from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 234,810 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 50 shares to 650 shares, valued at $72.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ntt Docomo Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Santen Pharmaceutical Co.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.