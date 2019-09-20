Texas Yale Capital Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stralem & Co Cut by $1.33 Million Its Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 46,871 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 34,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 712,158 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 15,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 73,460 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 89,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 1.39 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anbang to sell luxury hotels to Mirae for $5.8B-plus – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Long-Term Investors: Why $1000000 in Your TFSA Is Not Far-Fetched – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $516.72M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Gold hasn’t done this in 13 years, and it could put the rally on ice – CNBC” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tradeweb Markets and ICE Benchmark Administration Launch Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

