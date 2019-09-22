Texas Yale Capital Increases Position in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY); M&R Capital Management Holding In Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Was Lifted

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.01M shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 86,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 274,168 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03 million, up from 187,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 1.63 million shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Mgmt Communications invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 415,305 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.09% or 116,600 shares. 295,774 were reported by Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Davis R M holds 0.02% or 8,405 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 8,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 351 shares. 6,950 are held by Roundview Capital Lc. Orrstown Svcs Incorporated has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 9,083 shares.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. On Monday, September 16 the insider FARRELL MATTHEW bought $499,268. $107,715 worth of stock was bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Monday, September 16. 1,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 30,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 12,887 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 22,221 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.04% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Ls Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 16,434 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth has 0.04% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 112,316 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc holds 432,618 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1.30M are owned by Savings Bank Of America De. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 337,758 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Limited Co owns 37,839 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 1.32M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 23,151 shares.

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valley National Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valley National Bancorp to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National Bancorp declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.