Texas Yale Capital Increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Yale Capital Corp acquired 9,794 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 34,204 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 24,410 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $51.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 1.64M shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 funds increased and started new holdings, while 9 sold and reduced positions in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 4.08 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 11.80% above currents $51.43 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $114.91 million. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 32,190 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Self-Tender Offer for up to Five Percent of Its Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund declares $0.0904 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Appoints Sharon Hill, Jens Hansen, Klaus Petersen, Claus Juul and Ã…sa Annerstedt as Co-Managers – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Almaden Minerals Ltd. Enters into Secured Gold Loan Agreement with Almadex Minerals Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 1.16 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 57,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.13% invested in the company for 150,481 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Midas Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares.