Texas Yale Capital Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Raised as Share Value Rose; As Renasant (RNST) Stock Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased by $330,462 Its Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 15,176 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 1,896 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 23/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Asset Q2 FRE rises on capital raised in flagship funds – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TIME magazine’s Money.com Names Renasant Best Bank in the South – PR Newswire” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Renasant: Management Has Plans To Generate Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Perry Joins Renasant as Chief Corporate Banking Officer – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2018 IPO Rankings for the Big Four Accounting Firms – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Renasant: A Growth Stock Trading At Book Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.