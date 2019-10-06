Texas Yale Capital Has Upped Holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY); Walthausen & Company Stake in Essent Group Limited (ESNT) Raised by $1.78 Million as Share Value Declined

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 784,602 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Essent Group Limited (ESNT) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 38,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 134,690 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, up from 95,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Essent Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 375,620 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Reasons to Invest in Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 135,320 shares to 170,227 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silverbow Resources Inc by 31,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,730 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taronis Increases Taronis Fuels Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ:COST) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Germany’s Infineon Is Buying Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

