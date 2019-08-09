Texas Yale Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $450,524; Great Western Bancorp I (GWB) Stake Maintained by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 1.98M shares traded or 38.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp I (GWB) by 4732.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 73,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 75,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 1,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.37. About 455,403 shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” on September 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into InVitae Corporation (NVTA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 55,604 shares stake. Westwood Gru reported 966,178 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 38,660 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Sei Invs Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,764 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 8,316 shares. 49,978 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability. Regions Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). 76,929 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Co. 8,804 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Incorporated. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.13% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 52,864 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 38,054 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank reported 231,879 shares. 12,958 were accumulated by Argi Investment Svcs.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Bancshare (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 9,603 shares to 16,001 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,789 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial C (NYSE:COF).